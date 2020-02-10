Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.39. 5,852,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a market cap of $604.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

