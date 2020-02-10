Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

