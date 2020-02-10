Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.58.
Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. Leidos has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $113.20.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
