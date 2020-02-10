Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. Leidos has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

