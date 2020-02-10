Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.