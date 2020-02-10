LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LGF-A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LGF-A stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,283,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About LGF-A

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

