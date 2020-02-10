LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LGF-A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LGF-A stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,283,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

