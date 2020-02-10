LiteCoin Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $4,044.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,609.67 or 2.00063084 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000382 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

