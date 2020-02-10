Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.20. The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 593973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $491.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.41.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.