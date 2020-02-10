Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.39. 518,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

