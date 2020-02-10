Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.90. 1,303,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,705. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

