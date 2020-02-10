LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

NYSE EXP opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

