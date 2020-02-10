LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:HAE opened at $120.00 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

