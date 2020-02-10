LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $84.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.