LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $61.56 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

