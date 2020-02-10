Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) Trading 2.3% Higher

Mach7 Technologies Ltd (ASX:M7T)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.90 ($0.64), 1,230,312 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.71.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile (ASX:M7T)

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data from across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

