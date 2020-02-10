Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

