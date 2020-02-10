Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,328 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

