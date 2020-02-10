MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

