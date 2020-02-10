Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.