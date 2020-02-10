Managed Account Services Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. 88,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

