Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,683,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. 820,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

