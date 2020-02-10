Manna Hits Market Capitalization of $257,261.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Manna has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $257,261.00 and $9.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000221 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,250.26 or 0.94335310 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,618,667 coins and its circulating supply is 652,543,869 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

