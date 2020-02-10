Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $627,549.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 160,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $627,549.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17.

Marchex stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

