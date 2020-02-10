Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $15.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 10.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.16. 510,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,631. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $100.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

