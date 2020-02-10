Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 9,028 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.