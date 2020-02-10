Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.28. 3,846,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.66. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $335.00. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

