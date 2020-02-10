Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,270 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 133,100.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 106,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,458. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

