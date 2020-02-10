Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.60. 1,629,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.