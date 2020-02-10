Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 567,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

