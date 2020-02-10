Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

HXL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.79. 22,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

