Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

