Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.