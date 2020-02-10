Mcclain Value Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Vistra Energy comprises 7.5% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,375,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 858,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,669 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,748. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

