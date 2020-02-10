Mcclain Value Management LLC Sells 102,552 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Mcclain Value Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,552 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute makes up 1.7% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. 7,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

