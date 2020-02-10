Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

