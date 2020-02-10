Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE MDU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 19,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Mdu Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mdu Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
