Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 19,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Mdu Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after buying an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,946,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,244,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

