MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02258144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.04601577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00751925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00861639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00702900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

