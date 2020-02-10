Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $93.17 on Monday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.