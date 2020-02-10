Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $265,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,509,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after buying an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

MDT stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.