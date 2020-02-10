MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $721,667.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

