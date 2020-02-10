Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 20%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 227,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 169,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

