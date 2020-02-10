MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $440,143.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

