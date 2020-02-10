Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.70. 457,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

