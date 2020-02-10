Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 200,186 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises about 0.7% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

