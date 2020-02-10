Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 200,186 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
