MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 657,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

