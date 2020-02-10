MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,559 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $138.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THG. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

