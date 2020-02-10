MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Universal Insurance worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 37.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of UVE opened at $25.29 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,844,236.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $61,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,458,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,754,424. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,600 shares of company stock worth $277,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.