MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $349,000 Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,999 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

