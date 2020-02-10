MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $125,000 Investment in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,856,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 555,258 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,453,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SLM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SLM by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,460,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.29 on Monday. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

