MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 50.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE CX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

