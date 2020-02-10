MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $234,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $86,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

